'The demand has never been higher': B.C.-based service-dog charity says waitlist has reached 8 years

Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) says the charity is in dire need of more donations.

“The demand has never been higher,” said Meredith Areskoug, PADS spokesperson. “Right now, we’re facing waitlists for people that can stretch upwards of 8 years, which is really heart-breaking.”

Areskoug says it takes around two years to train the dogs. Once training is complete, they’re deployed to people with a variety of conditions, including mobility issues, hearing challenges, and those who live with PTSD.

She says the charity trains around 30 dogs a year, and the waitlist has surpassed 500 people.

“We’re at a point now where it’s critical,” said Areskoug. “We need more donations to help us train more dogs.”

She says COVID-19 caused a delay in training dogs, which built up greater demand. Also, inflation increased the cost for dog food and vet bills, and donations have dried up.

“It confounded into this perfect storm,” said Areskoug.

Difference-making dogs

After a catastrophic skiing accident, Mary-Jo Fetterly was left paralyzed from the neck down. She lives alone and was provided with Angel, a PADS-trained dog, eight months ago.

“It’s physically life-changing,” said Fetterly. “The barriers to many, many things have been removed.”

Fetterly says Angel helps with everything from opening and closing doors to helping her get out of the shower by tugging on the other end of Fetterly’s towel.

“And she comes up when my spasms are kind of bouncing my legs and I’m going to fall off my wheelchair and she just kind of quiets the whole thing down and it’s fine,” said Fetterly. “It’s like there’s somebody there for me.”