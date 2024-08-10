Thrift store in Sidney, B.C., evacuated after 'possible historical military explosive' dropped off

A Greater Victoria thrift store has been closed after someone dropped off a possible explosive Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Local RCMP say an employee at Thrift on Fourth in Sidney reported the “possible historical military explosive device” around 2:30 p.m.

“As a safety precaution, police have evacuated and contained the area while they await assistance from ordinance personnel from the Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt,” Mounties wrote in a news release issued around 5:15 p.m.

Police say they will continue to work with relevant partners until the object is “rendered safe.”

The detachment asked the public to avoid the area, and said no further details will be shared for the time being.