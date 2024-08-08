Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior

A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.

Police and firefighters responded to a grass fire on West Avenue in Oliver around 9:40 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from Osoyoos RCMP.

The flames had spread from a campfire, police said, noting that camping equipment and identification were found at the scene.

The 45-year-old man whose ID was found "had been staying in the area, but appeared to have fled when the campfire got away from him," police said in the release.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread, and police gave the man a ticket for violating the provincial campfire ban when he returned to pick up his belongings, according to RCMP.

Police did not include the amount the man was fined in their release, but confirmed in an email to CTV News that the violation ticket was for $1,150.

"This is another example of how fast fire can spread in this heat and why the fire ban is in effect," said Sgt. Jason Bayda, in the release.

"We thank and give credit to the Oliver Fire Department for their quick response, ensuring this fire did not spread further."