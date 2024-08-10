New wildfire forces evacuations of south of Valemount, B.C.

An evacuation order has been issued for an area south of Valemount, British Columbia due to the out-of-control Canoe Road wildfire.

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George and the Village of Valemount says the order applies to properties east of Highway 5, south of 17th Ave, and north of the Canoe River, including properties at the north end of Kinbasket Lake.

Officials say the wildfire poses a threat to human life and anyone in the area should leave immediately or call 911 if they are unable to.

Evacuees are being told to go to a welcome centre set up at the Robson Valley Community Centre in McBride, about 80 kilometres northwest of Valemount.

The Canoe Road wildfire was discovered on Aug. 10 and was 0.08 square kilometres in size as of that evening.

Valemount is located about 230 kilometres northeast of Kamloops.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 10, 2024.