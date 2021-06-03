VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey are appealing to the public for help to find a teenage girl who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Hailey McClelland, 17, was reported missing on May 12 after she didn't return home.

According to RCMP, she was last seen the previous day leaving a residence in the area of 141A Street near 88 Avenue.

"It is not out of character for McClelland to go missing, however it is unusual for her to stay out of contact for this amount of time. Police are concerned for McClelland's well-being due to the length of time she has been out of contact," said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn, in a news release.

McClelland is described as white, 5'5" tall, about 126 pounds with blonde medium-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a coral hoodie, black tights and a backpack.

Anyone with information that could lead to her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.