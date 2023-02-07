RCMP remind people in Chilliwack not to throw live ammo in the garbage

A stock photo of bullets. (Pixabay/Brett Hondow) A stock photo of bullets. (Pixabay/Brett Hondow)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE @ 9 ET

LIVE @ 9 ET | Biden says in State of Union that U.S. is 'unbowed, unbroken'

U.S. President Joe Biden is using his State of the Union address Tuesday night to call on Republicans to work with him to 'finish the job' of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he seeks to overcome pessimism in the country and navigate political divisions in Washington.

Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he'd do it again

A 24-year-old man now linked to an unusual string of crimes that kept the Dallas Zoo on the lookout for missing animals told police that after he swiped two monkeys from their enclosure, he took them onto the city's light rail system to make his getaway, court records show.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener