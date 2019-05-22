

Police in Coquitlam have released new dash cam video in the hopes of identifying what they call a “key witness” in a fatal crash this past March.

The video shows a man quickly getting out of a white Toyota RAV 4 SUV, before picking up a rolling ball as another witness, whose face has been blurred out, passes through the frame.

“This witness may not think he saw anything important, but we will leave no stone unturned to determine what caused the collision that took the life of a young girl,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of the Coquitlam RCMP in a statement.

Police describe the witness as a clean-shaven Asian man with short, black hair, wearing glasses, blue jeans, white socks, dark shoes and a dark shirt.

Coquitlam RCMP say the man in the video is not a suspect of any crimes.

The three-vehicle collision on March 25 claimed the life of 13-year-old Deborah Seol, and seriously injured a six-year-old boy.

"No words could express this tragedy to Deborah's family, Deborah's schoolmates, friends, her basketball teammates," wrote her mother's co-workers on a GoFundMe fundraising page. More than $31,000 has been pledged to the Seol family via the GoFundMe site as of May 22.

Police recently re-enacted the fatal collision at Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent in Coquitlam, but could not provide any new information, nor have they announced any new charges.

If anyone recognizes the driver in the video,they’re asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.