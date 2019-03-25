

One person has died following a three-vehicle crash in Coquitlam Monday afternoon.

Mounties have provided few details, but said three pedestrians were also involved in the collision that occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent.

One of the pedestrians died, while the other two were taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be serious.

As officials investigate, the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

Mariner Way was closed in both directions between Atlin Place and Fern Terrace as a result.

Hickey Drive was closed in both directions between Mariner and Dartmoor Drive, and Riverview Crescent was closed between Mariner and Canim Avenue.

Photos from the scene showed a severely damaged black sedan. Much of the back of the car, from the windshield to the end, appeared to have been crushed.

It appeared the airbags were all deployed at the time of the crash.

Another black sedan with front-end damage was parked nearby. Part of the grille was on the ground about a metre away.

Debris could be seen across the intersection at Riverview and Mariner.

A mobile emergency command trailer was set up nearby, and several emergency vehicles were parked near the scene.

Mounties have not provided any details on what may have led up to the crash. A witness told CTV News that he'd heard the loud booming sound of impact, and reactions from people who'd been closer to the scene, but he did not hear the squeal of brakes in the moments before.

A photo supplied by the witness, who lives near the scene, showed emergency workers performing first aid or resuscitation efforts on a person in the median.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Steve Saunders