Rainfall warnings issued for Lower Mainland as B.C. communities brace for floods

Vancouver -

Parts of the Lower Mainland could be drenched with up to 120 millimetres of rainfall by Sunday afternoon, according to new weather warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

That rainfall will be accompanied by snowmelt on the mountains that could increase the risk of flooding and potentially impact "vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure," the weather agency said early Saturday morning.

The heaviest rain is forecast to arrive Saturday night, as another front approaches B.C.'s South Coast. Environment Canada is expecting about 60 millimetres in Vancouver, 80 millimetres in the Fraser Valley and 100 millimetres or more closer to the mountains. Squamish could see as much as 120 millimetres, according to the forecast.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts," Environment and Climate Change Canada said in a 4:23 a.m. warning.

The B.C. government announced Friday that it's proactively closing portions of several major highways Saturday over concerns about the coming storm.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the closures will impact Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet, and Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon.

The ministry did not confirm when the highways would be closed, but told motorists to check DriveBC for updates.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming urged British Columbians to avoid non-essential travel, noting an "increased risk of landslides" this weekend.

Last week's historic storm is estimated to have damaged or destroyed about 200 different points along the province's highways.

Communities that suffered severe flooding during that weather event have been bracing for this weekend's rainfall for days. Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun, whose city is already estimated to have sustained $1 billlion in damage, said officials "remain very concerned" despite the work that's been completed to keep its Barrowtown Pump Station operational.

The main portion of a dike that burst last week, sending water from the Sumas River gushing into Sumas Prairie, has been repaired, and crews are working to raise a further seven kilometres of dike along the river.