Storm-related closures on B.C. highways beginning at 2 p.m.

Vancouver -

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says planned closures of highways between the Lower Mainland and the Interior due to the ongoing storm will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The ministry had announced Friday that it planned to close portions of Highways 1, 3 and 99 due to the increased risk of flooding and mudslides on those already-damaged routes as another atmospheric river batters the province. The initial announcement did not specify what time the closures would begin.

On Saturday, the ministry confirmed that Highway 1 would be closed in the Fraser Canyon and between Popkum and Hope at 2 p.m.

Highway 3 will close between Hope and Princeton at the same time.

Highway 99 will close between Pemberton and Lillooet at 4 p.m., the ministry said Saturday.

"The duration of closures will depend on the weather," the ministry said in a statement. "The closures of these three highways will be re-evaluated on Sunday morning, with the highways reopened when safe to do so."

