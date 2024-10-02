Private isle paradise on Vancouver Island looking for new owners

A new owner is being sought for an island within an island on the waters of Sproat Lake.

The 3.7 acre, private “Sunset Island,” located on Vancouver Island 15 minutes west of Port Alberni, is accessible by logging road, boat and float plane.

According to the listing by Sotheby’s Realty, the island features two docks, one with a two-bedroom float house, numerous tent sites, and a cabin dubbed the “Love Nest.”

(Sotheby's Realty)

The jewel in the crown, a 1,470-sq.-ft. cedar log chalet, boasts four bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows offering prime sunset views, and a hot tub that overlooks Taylor Arm. Nearby, a stage for a band comes complete with a grassy dancefloor.

“The interest has been strong. I get inquiries almost every week,” said Sotheby’s real estate agent Brian Danyliw.

There are “two very serious buyers” currently looking at the property, he added.

First purchased in 1990 for $65,000, the island escape now comes with a price tag of $2,450,000. The previous owners had bought the island in its raw state in 2003, before ramping up its worth with upgrades, said Danyliw.

“They worked incredibly hard, up there every weekend and many weekdays transforming it into what it is today,” he said.

(Sotheby's Realty)

“They turned it into a revenue-producing property to help cover the costs, but more importantly so the island could be shared with others who could go and spend time there and enjoy its natural beauty, peace and serenity.”

Adventure enthusiasts, the previous owners made use of the ample forests and 2000 feet of shoreline by swimming, fishing and hiking on the property. It is hoped the new owners will do the same, said Danyliw.

“Swimming in the crystal clear water, you can literally see 30 feet down. It was a playground for them and their growing kids.”

That’s not to say it’s all fun and games for the next owner. Entirely off-grid, the island has its own hydro-generating station and septic system that need to be taken care of.

(Sotheby's Realty)

Maintenance of the docks and the buildings is also required, but Danyliw promises it isn’t cumbersome “if you stay on top of it.”

“Honestly it is so great being out there, the work doesn’t feel like work, and you can always pause for a swim or a BBQ, or relax on the deck or the beach with a cold one,” he said.

The most alluring factor of island dwelling is the guaranteed serenity, said Danyliw. The final residence on Sproat Lake’s Taylor Arm, “the privacy is fantastic.”

Still listed as available on AirB&B, adventurous types can book “Sunset Island - the island you can drive onto” for a cool $1,733 a night.