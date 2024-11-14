Police foil attempted $13,000 cheese theft in North Vancouver

Police in North Vancouver say they prevented the theft of nearly $13,000 worth of cheese from a grocery store earlier this year. Now, they're asking the public for help finding the alleged thief.

The incident happened at the Whole Foods near East 13th Street and Lonsdale Avenue on Sept. 29, North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Around 4 a.m. that day, front-line officers were conducting "proactive patrols" in the area "when they came across a cart full of cheese," police said.

"As officers went on foot to investigate, a male appeared from a stairwell connected to Whole Foods and departed quickly after seeing the officers," the release reads.

"Officers attempted to stop the man, as they suspected the cheese to be stolen, but the suspect fled and was not able to be identified."

Police continued their investigation and concluded that the suspect had broken into the grocery store and "was in the process of stealing the cheese when the officers arrived."

Whole Foods staff told investigators the cost of the cheese was an estimated $12,800, according to the RCMP.

"Sadly, the cheese was no longer able to be sold after it left the fridge," police said in the release.

Mounties touted the incident as an example of proactive patrols in "high crime areas" preventing and deterring crime.

"This is an example of intelligence-led policing using information provided directly by our crime analysts to respond to emerging crime trends in North Vancouver and beyond," said Const. Mansoor Sahak, in the release.

"While this was great work by our officers, the investigation is not complete. We are releasing CCTV video of the suspect in hopes that someone may recognize the suspect and call police."

Police asked anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the crime to contact them at 604-985-1311 and quote file number 2024-19909. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.