Private health care case: B.C. Court of Appeal to deliver ruling

British Columbia's highest court is expected to deliver its ruling on the appeal of a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit from a Vancouver surgeon advocating for patients' right to pay for private medical care.

Dr. Brian Day had challenged the province's Medicare Protection Act, which bans extra-billing and private insurance for medically necessary procedures.

The lawsuit argued wait times in the public system are too long and claimed it's a violation of patients' constitutional right to life, liberty and security of person to stop them from paying for services outside the public system.

Lawyers for the B.C. and federal governments argued a two-tier system would favour those who can afford to pay privately and erode Canada's universal system.

After a four-year trial, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that lawyers for Day and other plaintiffs failed to show patients' rights are being infringed by the provincial act.

The B.C. Court of Appeal decision is expected to be released this morning.

Day opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996, saying he wanted to create more operating-room time for surgeons who couldn't get it in hospitals.

He launched his Charter challenge in 2009 and the case landed in B.C. Supreme Court in 2016 with support from four patients as co-plaintiffs.

In his written decision released in September 2020, Justice John Steeves noted expert evidence presented in trial showed duplicating care in a private system would not decrease wait times in the public system.

“There is expert evidence that wait times would actually increase,” he wrote.

“This would cause further inequitable access to timely care.”

Steeves acknowledged that some patients facing long wait times suffer from prolonged pain and an increased risk of deterioration, but he found a two-tier system would “encourage perverse incentives and unethical behaviour by health care providers in order to divert certain patients from the public to the more lucrative private system.”

