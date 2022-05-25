Police incident in Maple Ridge: Unconfirmed reports of shooting

Mounties are responding to an incident in Maple Ridge, B.C., and there are unconfirmed reports that it may be a shooting.

Police tape blocked off an area of McDougal Street near 113B Avenue Wednesday morning, and pylons could be seen near an open garage door.

Neighbours tell CTV News they heard about five gunshots in a row just before 5:30am.

CTV News has reached out to the local RCMP detachment for confirmation, but has not received a response.

The Maple Ridge Fire Department says it responded to reports of a vehicle fire on River Road about 20 minutes later.

Deputy Fire Chief Geoff Spriggs says when crews arrived the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

Spriggs said Wednesday morning that it was too early to say what might have caused the fire, but added that the investigation had been handed over to the RCMP.

The fire was extinguished but the damaged vehicle could still be seen on the road as of 8 a.m., with a police cruiser parked nearby.

Officers have not provided any information or confirmed the incidents are connected.

In some cases of gang-related shootings, a burned get-away vehicle is found a short time after the shooting is reported, but as of 10 a.m., no details had been made available about Tuesday's incident.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Scott Connorton in Maple Ridge