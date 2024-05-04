Police investigating string of 'targeted' shootings in Kamloops
Police arrested a suspect and seized a car after gunshots rang out in North Kamloops early Saturday morning, the third shooting in as many days in the city.
The most recent incident happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Sudbury Avenue, according to the Kamloops RCMP, where there were reported gunshot sounds followed by a vehicle speeding away.
Police say someone reported three men with firearms running behind the 1200 block of 10th Street minutes later.
One suspect was found hiding on a commercial property close by and was arrested. Police also seized a red BMW with apparent gunshot damage.
On Friday, police responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 1200 block of 10th Street just after 6 a.m. A silver older model Volkswagen Jetta left the scene and police found it abandoned on 13th Street.
And on Thursday, shots fired at a motel in the 700 block of Columbia Street were reported to police. Mounties say the report came in around 6:30 p.m., but they believe the shooting happened closer to midnight, adding that “evidence was seized at the scene.”
No injuries have been reported in any of the three incidents, according to police. Two people have been arrested in total.
Mounties say the string of shootings are believed to be related to “ongoing conflict between local drug traffickers.”
“Our frontline officers and support units including Serious Crimes, Targeted Enforcement, Crime Reduction, General Investigation Support Team and Forensic Identification Services are working tirelessly to address this risk to public safety associated to those involved in criminal lifestyles,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley in a Saturday news release.
The Kamloops RCMP are asking the public to report any suspicious activity and to share any information related to the incidents.
“We understand these kinds of violent crimes are concerning to the community, and rightfully so, considering the risk they present to all residents,” Pelley continued. “As we work to advance these investigations and hold those responsible to account, we continue to reach out to the public and ask for its assistance and support in reviewing security footage, reporting activities that could be related and contacting police with information they may have about those involved.”
Anyone with video or information can call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau acknowledges charges in Nijjar killing, calls for commitment to democracy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the charges laid Friday in relation to the murder of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
No proof man lied to brother about number of kittens born in litter, B.C. tribunal rules
A man was denied a $5,000 payout from his brother after a B.C. tribunal dismissed his claim disputing how many kittens were born in a litter.
Bodies recovered in Mexico likely 2 Australians, 1 American who went missing: officials
Three bodies recovered in an area of Baja California are likely to be those of the two Australians and an American who went missing last weekend during a camping and surfing trip, the state prosecutor’s office said Saturday.
Princess Anne lays wreath at B.C. veteran's cemetery; receives 21-gun salute
Princess Anne paid tribute to veterans buried at a cemetery in British Columbia today, laying a wreath to honour the more than 2,500 military personnel and family members buried there.
Mystik Dan wins the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in a three-horse photo finish
Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby in a photo finish, edging out Forever Young and Sierra Leone for the upset victory.
'I just can't believe that it took so long': Body found in wreckage 3 months after deadly fire
A man accused of arson in a January Old Strathcona apartment fire is expected to be charged with manslaughter after a body was discovered in the burned building late last month.
Quebec police hand out hundreds of tickets to Hells Angels and other bikers before 'first run' meeting
Quebec provincial police handed out hundreds of fines to Hells Angels members and other supporting motorcycle clubs who met for their 'first run' in a small town near Sherbrooke, Que.
Work stoppage possible as WestJet issues lockout notice to maintenance engineers' union
A lockout notice issued by WestJet to a union representing aircraft maintenance engineers could result in a work stoppage next week.
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
-
Princess Anne lays wreath at B.C. veteran's cemetery; receives 21-gun salute
Princess Anne paid tribute to veterans buried at a cemetery in British Columbia today, laying a wreath to honour the more than 2,500 military personnel and family members buried there.
-
No proof man lied to brother about number of kittens born in litter, B.C. tribunal rules
A man was denied a $5,000 payout from his brother after a B.C. tribunal dismissed his claim disputing how many kittens were born in a litter.
Kelowna
-
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Edmonton
-
2 motorcyclists hit on Highway 21 after vehicle crosses centre line near New Sarepta Saturday: RMCP
RCMP closed a stretch of Highway 21 near New Sarepta on Saturday afternoon after a serious crash involving two motorcycles.
-
1 dead, 1 arrested after Friday morning assault near Alberta Avenue
A man is dead after an assault Friday morning near Alberta Avenue.
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Serious collision impacts traffic along Highway 2A near Aldersyde
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision on Highway 7 at 32 Street East in Okotoks.
-
Work stoppage possible as WestJet issues lockout notice to maintenance engineers' union
A lockout notice issued by WestJet to a union representing aircraft maintenance engineers could result in a work stoppage next week.
-
Netflix is filming a western series in Calgary starting this month
Netflix is set to begin filming a western series with a star-studded cast in Calgary this month. The Abandons, created by Kurt Sutter from Sons of Anarchy fame, follows “a group of diverse renegade families living on the fringes of society in 1850s Oregon.”
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta animal shelters overrun with abandoned pets
Animal shelters across the province are finding themselves frequently at capacity -- or more.
-
Woman charged in connection with fatal crash
Lethbridge police say impaired driving is to blame in a fatal crash that killed a 25-year-old man on Thursday.
-
Contractors want to repurpose Milk River high school rather than see it demolished
The bell at Erle Rivers High School in Milk River, Alta., will ring for the last time on June 26, as the 114-year-old school is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new K-12 school.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle in St. Vital
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside a convenience store in Winnipeg’s St. Vital neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
-
15-year-old boy charged with second-degree murder in Lake St. Martin First Nation shooting
A 15-year-old boy from Lake St. Martin First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting earlier this week.
Regina
-
2024 Saskatchewan Baton Twirling Championships held in Regina
Baton twirlers from across the province competed in Regina over the weekend, trying to qualify for a spot to compete at the Canadian Championships in Oshawa Ont., in July.
-
Piece of Regina military history makes its way to France
A plane bound for Juno Beach in France took off from the Prairies on Friday with a piece of military history.
-
Human remains found in rural Sask. possibly a decade old, RCMP say
RCMP say human remains found in a rural area in central Saskatchewan may have been there for a decade or more.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man charged with murder after elderly assault victim’s death
A 57-year-old man from Naicam has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of an 81-year-old man who succumbed to injuries sustained from an assault.
-
‘Love has no boundaries’: Sask. couple in their 90s and 80s get married
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
-
Minten’s dagger halts Warriors' late-game comeback, chance to advance for Blades
The WHL Eastern Conference Final between the Saskatoon Blades and Moose Jaw Warriors has been full of see-saw momentum shifts, heart-stopping moments, and overtime heroes. Game 5 had all of the above.
Toronto
-
Pastrnak scores winner, Bruins down Leafs 2-1 in overtime in Game 7
Sheldon Keefe told his players hockey history would remember them one way or another.
-
Driver airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after car and train collide in Caledon
A driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a car collided with a train in Caledon.
-
Police investigating stabbing in Rexdale that sent man to hospital
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Rexdale Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Montreal man on the hook for thousands of dollars after a feature on his Tesla caused an accident
A Montreal man is warning Tesla drivers about using the Smart Summon feature after his vehicle hit another in a parking lot.
-
Sandy Beach in Hudson, Que. closed for the summer
The town of Hudson, Que. has closed Sandy Beach for the summer, just as the weather is starting to be warm enough to enjoy it.
-
Crowds show up in Kahnawake for Star Wars Day at collectibles expo
Hundreds of vendors, collectibles and sci-fi and fantasy nerds of all stripes took in the K-Town Collectibles Expo in Kahnawake Que. that kicked off on Star Wars Day, May the fourth.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING This Ottawa parent was frustrated by the City of Ottawa's website – So she built her own
It's been a longstanding struggle for Ottawa parents – navigating the city's activities website to find programs and classes.
-
'We're scared': Firefighters battle 2nd blaze in Overbrook highrise in 2 days
Ottawa Fire Services say crews battled a fire that broke out in the bedroom of an Overbook highrise on Friday evening - less than 48 hours after a fire in the same building displaced hundreds of residents and sent three people to hospital in critical condition on Thursday.
-
Students staying put on uOttawa's campus as pro-Palestinian encampment continues
Students say they will stay put at an encampment in front of uOttawa until the university divests from companies and organizations with ties to Israel.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia NDP leader says party is election ready, announces housing plan
Nova Scotia's NDP leader announced a program aimed at easing the cost of housing during a rousing campaign-style speech before the party's annual convention in Halifax today.
-
15-year-old boy dies following ATV collision: N.B. RCMP
A 15-year-old boy, from the Bathurst region, has died following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision in Beresford, N.B.
-
Hundreds take part in annual Great Cape Breton Cleanup
During Saturday afternoon and evening, dozens of volunteers were out picking up trash throughout downtown Sydney.
London
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
-
Downtown road closure may disrupt traffic this week
Starting Monday, Talbot Street will be closed between John Street and Mill Street to allow for the removal of a tower crane.
-
Steps for Life: Annual fundraiser walk to raise awareness about workplace tragedies
Threads of Life held its 16th annual Steps for Life fundraiser walk for the London, Ont. region at Springbank Park.
Kitchener
-
'It was completely underwater': Cambridge community remembers devastating flood 50 years later
May 17, 1974 started off like any other sunny spring day, but it very quickly turned into a day of disaster.
-
WRDSB to lay off 106 elementary school teachers
More than 100 teachers at the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are learning they have been declared surplus will likely be out of a job as of Aug. 12.
-
Chemical spill could be cause of stinky water in Puslinch, Ont., new report says
People living in Puslinch, Ont. may have the answer to why their water smelled so bad last year.
Northern Ontario
-
Police lay second-degree murder charge in northwestern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police, in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service, have charged a suspect with second degree murder following a homicide in a remote Indigenous northwestern Ontario community.
-
Feds hope to table foreign interference legislation next week: LeBlanc
Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he plans to table legislation this week to help the federal government address foreign interference, but he wouldn't say whether the proposal will include a foreign agent registry.
-
Police find human remains in remote northern Ont. hamlet
Shortly after 9 a.m. on May 3, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) found human remains in a wooded area near Katrine, Ont.
N.L.
-
Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.