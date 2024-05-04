Police investigating string of 'targeted' shootings in Kamloops

Police arrested a suspect and seized a car after gunshots rang out in North Kamloops early Saturday morning, the third shooting in as many days in the city.

The most recent incident happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Sudbury Avenue, according to the Kamloops RCMP, where there were reported gunshot sounds followed by a vehicle speeding away.

Police say someone reported three men with firearms running behind the 1200 block of 10th Street minutes later.

One suspect was found hiding on a commercial property close by and was arrested. Police also seized a red BMW with apparent gunshot damage.

On Friday, police responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 1200 block of 10th Street just after 6 a.m. A silver older model Volkswagen Jetta left the scene and police found it abandoned on 13th Street.

And on Thursday, shots fired at a motel in the 700 block of Columbia Street were reported to police. Mounties say the report came in around 6:30 p.m., but they believe the shooting happened closer to midnight, adding that “evidence was seized at the scene.”

No injuries have been reported in any of the three incidents, according to police. Two people have been arrested in total.

Mounties say the string of shootings are believed to be related to “ongoing conflict between local drug traffickers.”

“Our frontline officers and support units including Serious Crimes, Targeted Enforcement, Crime Reduction, General Investigation Support Team and Forensic Identification Services are working tirelessly to address this risk to public safety associated to those involved in criminal lifestyles,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley in a Saturday news release.

The Kamloops RCMP are asking the public to report any suspicious activity and to share any information related to the incidents.

“We understand these kinds of violent crimes are concerning to the community, and rightfully so, considering the risk they present to all residents,” Pelley continued. “As we work to advance these investigations and hold those responsible to account, we continue to reach out to the public and ask for its assistance and support in reviewing security footage, reporting activities that could be related and contacting police with information they may have about those involved.”

Anyone with video or information can call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.