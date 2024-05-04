Crews battle 101-hectare wildfire near Williams Lake, B.C.

Crews are working a wildfire burning out of control roughly 90 kilometres west of Williams Lake in B.C.’s Central Interior on Saturday.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze was discovered Friday afternoon and grew to 101 hectares in size by Saturday morning.

An unspecified number of BCWS firefighters are responding, as well as helicopters and air tankers.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

There were no evacuation orders or alerts associated with the fire as of Saturday evening.

According to the provincial wildfire agency, the fire is one of two blazes currently burning out of control in B.C. Another five are “being held,” and 97 are under control. The under control wildfires include several holdover fires from last year’s season.

There is a Category 2 and 3 fire ban in effect in the Cariboo Fire Centre.