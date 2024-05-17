Planning to catch a ferry this May long weekend? Expect a crowd

BC Ferries is bracing for a busy May long weekend, its third busiest weekend of the year.

The corporation has already seen many full ferries, two-sailing waits, bumpy rides due to wind, and some delays due to unspecified "operational" issues Friday.

BC Ferries says it’s been doing a lot behind the scenes to prep for the busy season after the summer of 2023 saw many delayed and cancelled sailings. Some of the improvements including hiring 600 new staff to help keep things running smoothly.

Sailings have also been increased on the busiest routes.

“We’ve increased 350 sailings this summer and actually added an early morning route from Vancouver -Tsawwassen terminal to our Swartz Bay-Victoria,” said BC Ferries spokesperson Reet Sidhu.

But some passengers aren’t feeling optimistic.

“I know that they don’t have enough ferries to carry on such intensive traffic. The (number) of ferries is probably under the limit of what is necessary,” said traveller Alex Amit, who was waiting in a line at the Tsawwassen terminal Friday afternoon,

Melissa Deller and her family were playing cards, waiting for their ferry.

“We’ve already run into delays. There’s already been messaging that there was an incident today. We’re just happy that the weather’s sunny out and that it’s running,” she said. “It’s just part of travelling on a long weekend.”

BC Ferries recommends reservations, and if you don’t have one, you’re advised to travel on off-peak sailings or to walk on.