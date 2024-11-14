Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in New Westminster

A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in New Westminster, police say.

The New Westminster Police Department says officers responded to the single-vehicle collision at the intersection of 8th Avenue and McBridge Boulevard around 5:20 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries police describe as serious, but not life-threatening.

“The driver remained on scene and our investigation is ongoing,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver told CTV News in an email.

The area was closed to traffic until about midnight.

Anyone with dash camera video from the intersection between 5 and 5:30 p.m. is asked to call the department at 604-525-5411.