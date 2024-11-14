VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in New Westminster

    File photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) File photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
    Share

    A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in New Westminster, police say.

    The New Westminster Police Department says officers responded to the single-vehicle collision at the intersection of 8th Avenue and McBridge Boulevard around 5:20 p.m.

    The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries police describe as serious, but not life-threatening.

    “The driver remained on scene and our investigation is ongoing,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver told CTV News in an email.

    The area was closed to traffic until about midnight.

    Anyone with dash camera video from the intersection between 5 and 5:30 p.m. is asked to call the department at 604-525-5411.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars

    The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News