    • Mounties say stolen Dodge pickups recovered near Victoria

    Police had been searching for at least two suspects who allegedly used one of the stolen trucks to steal the other truck from a business in View Royal, near Victoria. (Handout) Police had been searching for at least two suspects who allegedly used one of the stolen trucks to steal the other truck from a business in View Royal, near Victoria. (Handout)
    Mounties on Vancouver Island say two Dodge pickup trucks that were reported stolen last month have been recovered.

    Police had been searching for at least two suspects who allegedly used one of the stolen trucks to steal the other truck from a business in View Royal, near Victoria.

    The West Shore RCMP said surveillance cameras recorded a dark-coloured 2001 Dodge 2500 with a red roof pulling up to the business on Admirals Road in the early morning hours on Nov. 8.

    A suspect was seen getting out of the truck and walking toward the business before a white 2014 Dodge 3500 drove away from the property, followed by the Dodge 2500.

    After soliciting tips from the public, the RCMP said in a statement Friday that both vehicles have been recovered by police.

    The statement did not say whether any suspects were arrested and the RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

    "Police are continuing this investigation," the statement said.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel

