SPCA recommending cruelty charges after seizing 59 dogs, 14 birds from B.C. breeder

The BC SPCA says it recently rescued 59 suffering dogs and puppies as well as 14 birds from an irresponsible breeder in Quesnel.

The seized dogs include 12 chihuahuas, four French bulldogs and 43 cane corsos, many of which are puppies born within the last month, according to the charity.

“When officers arrived at the home, they were hit with an overwhelming ammonia odor which burned their noses. The ground was littered with garbage, urine and old feces was stuck to the floor, dogs had access to injurious objects as well as medications,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations with the BC SPCA, in a media release issued Friday.

A rescued dog and her puppies are seen in this image handed out by the BC SPCA. “The dogs are extremely fearful and under socialized. Some of the puppies were observed shivering in the yard and hiding behind a ripped-up couch amongst pieces of foam from other furniture, feces, urine and dirty straw. One of the dogs would only approach our officer for food and then would run away cowering in fear.”

She said many of the dogs were extremely thin with their bones clearly visible, and an under-one-week-old litter of puppies had bands on their tails used for docking, a procedure that has been banned in B.C. since 2016. A vet confirmed the puppies are in severe pain and have nerve exposure and infections, so their tails will have to be removed, according to the organization.

In addition, animal protection officers seized various parrots and lovebirds from a dirty aviary room filled with feces, the BC SPCA said. A Macaw and African Grey were missing several feathers, indicating illness or emotional distress.

A rescued parrot is seen in this image handed out by the BC SPCA. “It’s just horrible to think about how long these animals have suffered, without love and proper care. They were all used and abused all to make money,” said Drever, in the release.

The BC SPCA said it will be recommending charges against the breeder.

Meanwhile, the animals will be taken to shelters across the province, but the organization says they are not yet up for adoption.