The East Van Cross could be moving to a new location

The iconic East Van Cross could be getting a new home, as Vancouver councillors are set to discuss moving the artwork to a more accessible location.

A motion put forward by Coun. Mike Klassen proposes moving the light-up sign from the busy intersection it stands at to a dedicated space where people can better "experience, photograph and engage with the artwork."

The Monument to East Vancouver, as the 57-foot sculpture is officially called, was installed at the intersection of Clark Drive and East 6th Avenue in January 2010 ahead of the Olympics.

In the near-decade-and-a-half since, Ken Lum’s work “has become Vancouver’s most iconic public artwork, symbolizing the city’s pride, resilience, and the rich cultural history of East Vancouver,” the motion reads.

“The East Van cross symbol dates back to the 1940s and is rooted in graffiti culture. The symbol reflects themes of marginality, defiance, and hope for East Vancouver, representing the diverse immigrant and working-class communities that have defined the area.”

But now the Clark and East 6th view is partially obscured by new developments popping up around the cross.

The motion posits using sponsorships, developer-funded public art programs and philanthropic donations to finance the cross’s relocation, rather than city revenue.

It also says a new site could include “opportunities for commercial revenue” via branded merchandise sales and food and drink offerings.

The motion, if passed, would direct staff to explore options for the cross to move to a “prominent, highly visible and accessible location on the city’s east side” and come back with a report by summer 2025 with a timeline and funding strategy.

It asks staff to make sure the proposed site has public access and amenities so visitors can safely take pictures of the sculpture and for the deign to respect the monument’s original intent and artistic vision.

Vancouver city council is scheduled to consider the motion on Dec. 11.