Soggy night for Swifties? Umbrellas not allowed at Taylor Swift concert venue in Vancouver
There's heavy rain in the forecast for the first night of Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour in downtown Vancouver – and umbrellas are prohibited at the concert venue.
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a rainfall warning for much of B.C.’s Lower Mainland on Friday, hours before showtime, with up to seven centimetres of rain expected before the skies clear up.
- Photo gallery: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour arrives in Vancouver
Forecasters said the downpour should begin in Vancouver sometime Friday evening, so it's unclear whether the approximately 55,000 ticket-holders to the hotly anticipated event will already be inside BC Place Stadium.
The wet weather is expected to continue throughout Saturday morning, however, so there will likely be some soggy Swifties after the concert.
Unfortunately for them, umbrellas are found alongside weapons, laser pointers, perfume bottles, bicycles and other items on a list of personal effects that will be “prohibited” at BC Place for all three sold-out performances.
A spokesperson for B.C. Pavilion Corporation, the Crown entity that operates the venue, told CTV News that any confiscated umbrellas will be donated to Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver.
The weather is the result of a "robust and rain-laden frontal system" moving down B.C.'s coast on Friday, according to Environment Canada's warning.
"The heaviest rain will ease later Saturday morning as the frontal system passes through," the agency wrote. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."
Drivers have also been urged to go slowly and watch for taillights if the rainfall affects visibility.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A police photographer recounts the harrowing day of the Polytechnique massacre
Montreal crime scene photographer Harold Rosenberg witnessed a lot of horror over his thirty years on the job, though nothing of the magnitude of what he captured with his lens at the Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. He described the day of the Montreal massacre to CTV Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin.
NDP's Singh forces debate on $250 cheques for more Canadians; Conservatives cut it short
With the fate of the federal government's promised $250 cheques for 18.7 million workers hanging in the balance, the NDP forced a debate Friday on a motion pushing for the prime minister to expand eligibility. The conversation was cut short, though, by Conservative MPs' interventions.
DEVELOPING Police believe gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO has left New York City
The gunman who killed the CEO of the largest U.S. health insurer may have fled the city on a bus, New York City police officials told CNN on Friday.
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog
WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.
Sask. father who kept daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine free from additional prison time
Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mom for nearly 100 days to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, was handed a 12-month prison sentence and 200 days probation on Friday, but credited with time served.
Health Canada says daily cannabis use hasn't changed much since legalization
Health Canada says daily cannabis use has remained stable since it was legalized in 2018.
Ticketmaster hidden fees settlement credits expected in 2025 following class-action lawsuit by Regina lawyer
A longstanding lawsuit against Ticketmaster is nearing its end, with a judge expected to approve the more than $6 million dollar settlement before the end of the year.
What is still being delivered? What to know about the Canada Post strike
With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail. Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. minister wants new safety plan for Victoria schools, threatens board removal
British Columbia Education Minister Lisa Beare has appointed a special adviser to help the Victoria school board "revise and improve" its safety plan after it barred police from schools except in emergencies.
-
Victoria man sentenced for sexually assaulting teen after supplying her drugs
A Victoria man has been sentenced to five years in prison for twice sexually assaulting a teenage girl – one of four minors he was convicted of targeting over an eight-month period in 2018.
-
All-star Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko returns to lineup as backup
All-star goalie Thatcher Demko will return to the Vancouver Canucks lineup Friday.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Edmonton
-
Security guard killed at Edmonton apartment building
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a security guard in central Edmonton on Friday morning.
-
Jasper hockey goalie pays tribute to fire-ravaged town
Among the things Jasper resident Reid Jackson lost when his family's home was destroyed by the summer fire was his hockey goalie equipment.
-
Video posted to social media shows fireball, black smoke from manufacturing plant incident
An issue at a chemical manufacturing plant in Edmonton caused a fireball on Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Fueling Brains Academy targeted by 'possible data breach'
Calgary police say a strange email addressed to parents of students at Fueling Brains Academy did not come from the business.
-
Unemployment in Alberta remains steady, population growth continues to drive up Calgary’s unemployment
New data shows Calgary’s unemployment rate ranks amongst the highest in the country as its growth in population continues to outpace the availability of job opportunities.
-
Tubafest YYC moves the tuba players from back row to up front
The Holiday TubaFest YYC is a celebration of all things tuba and is a gathering of players from 12 years old an up, of all abilities, for an afternoon of Christmas music.
Lethbridge
-
Glow Lethbridge teams up with local charities to help give back
Glow Lethbridge has partnered with a number of charities this holiday season to help give back.
-
A new partnership looks to improve and maintain trails in Lethbridge's river bottom
A new partnership in Lethbridge will look to improve and maintain paths within the city's river bottom trail network.
-
Lethbridge peace officer charged in relation to more than 10-year-old incident
A Lethbridge police community peace officer has been charged with an off-duty incident stemming from more than 10 years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier hints at change of location for supervised drug consumption site
The Manitoba government signalled Friday it is open to changing the location of a proposed supervised drug consumption site that had been revealed two days earlier and met with criticism.
-
'A well-loved piece': Historic carousel display from Hudson’s Bay Company store lands at Winnipeg shop
When a carousel setup from the Hudson’s Bay Company became available during an auction, a Winnipeg business owner had to have it.
-
Manitoba RCMP looking to identify vehicle possibly connected to double homicide
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for help to identify a vehicle potentially connected to a double homicide in Portage la Prairie on Sunday.
Regina
-
Bernadette McIntyre named Saskatchewan's 24th Lieutenant Governor
Saskatchewan’s 24th Lieutenant Governor will be Bernadette McIntyre after being appointed to the position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.
-
-
Saskatoon
-
-
Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator ordered to pay $27K for defamatory Facebook posts
A Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator has been ordered to pay over $27,000 in damages to five women after a judge ruled she defamed them in several Facebook posts.
-
Are other cities better at clearing snow than Saskatoon?
One of the noticeable changes during Saskatoon’s 2025 budget deliberations at city hall this past week was an increase to the snow and ice budget.
Toronto
-
Woman facing 96 animal welfare charges in connection with unlicensed kennel in Hamilton
A woman is facing 96 animal welfare charges in connection with an unlicensed kennel in Hamilton, where two pet owners claimed their dogs died while in her care.
-
Hamilton police shut down ‘open air drug market’ they say was 'run like a business'
Hamilton Police say that they have shut down an "open air drug market" in the vicinity of a downtown laneway that appeared to be "run like a business."
-
1 dead, 2 in hospital after collision in Etobicoke
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke Friday morning.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE 'Duty to learn': Vigils mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist killings
Braving a biting winter wind, dignitaries gathered in front of Polytechnique Montréal's main campus on Friday to pay tribute to the 14 women killed at the Montreal institution in an anti-feminist attack 35 years ago.
-
Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public
Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.
-
Third public art theft in a month: Westmount bronze statue stolen
A bronze statue was recently stolen from Prince Albert Square in Westmount, marking the third public art piece to go missing in just over a month.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to open Trillium Line in three stages starting Jan. 6
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar announced the Lines 2 and 4 will open in three phases, starting with five-day service Monday to Friday beginning Jan. 6.
-
Another blast of snow coming to Ottawa this weekend
It’s cold this Friday in Ottawa, as it feels like minus 17 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon with windchill.
-
Ottawa police seeking suspect in Mooney's Bay area shooting
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in the Mooney's Bay area this week that critically injured a woman.
Atlantic
-
Maritime weekend weather: Cold start and snowy finish
Colder temperatures lie ahead for the weekend in the Maritimes with another swipe of snow and rain expected Sunday.
-
N.S. RCMP search for Prospect Bay man wanted on provincewide warrant
The RCMP is searching for a Nova Scotia man wanted on a provincewide warrant.
-
'It's been terrible': N.S. parents frustrated with constant school bus cancellations
School bus cancellations are leaving some Nova Scotia students with unexpected days off.
London
-
Pedestrian struck by impaired driver in London's west end
A motor vehicle collision in the west end of London has led to impaired driving charges for a 59-year-old man.
-
Threatening text messages seen by jury at bush bash shooting trial
Kimberley Seward, a forensic digital examiner with the London Police Service, testified that she got involved in the bush party shooting trial by examining the contents of cellphones and laptops of many of those involved in the case.
-
Although the snow is tapering off, some roads are still closed or not cleaned yet
The snow that has been battering southwestern Ontario is expected to begin to let up – however, we’re not out of the woods just yet.
Kitchener
-
Threat that caused school lockdowns in Guelph came from the United States
Guelph Police Service is releasing more information about a call that caused two schools to go into lockdown and a third to implement hold-and-secure measures earlier this week.
-
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after she was hit by driver in Guelph
A pedestrian with non-life-threatening injuries has been airlifted to a Hamilton hospital after she was hit by a driver.
-
Home extensively damaged, school evacuated, after Kitchener fire
No injuries have been reported after a fire in Kitchener Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
N.L.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.