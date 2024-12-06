Soggy night for Swifties? Umbrellas not allowed at Taylor Swift concert venue in Vancouver

VANCOUVER
    There's heavy rain in the forecast for the first night of Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour in downtown Vancouver – and umbrellas are prohibited at the concert venue.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a rainfall warning for much of B.C.’s Lower Mainland on Friday, hours before showtime, with up to seven centimetres of rain expected before the skies clear up.

    Forecasters said the downpour should begin in Vancouver sometime Friday evening, so it's unclear whether the approximately 55,000 ticket-holders to the hotly anticipated event will already be inside BC Place Stadium.

    The wet weather is expected to continue throughout Saturday morning, however, so there will likely be some soggy Swifties after the concert.

    Unfortunately for them, umbrellas are found alongside weapons, laser pointers, perfume bottles, bicycles and other items on a list of personal effects that will be “prohibited” at BC Place for all three sold-out performances.

    A spokesperson for B.C. Pavilion Corporation, the Crown entity that operates the venue, told CTV News that any confiscated umbrellas will be donated to Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver.

    The weather is the result of a "robust and rain-laden frontal system" moving down B.C.'s coast on Friday, according to Environment Canada's warning.

    "The heaviest rain will ease later Saturday morning as the frontal system passes through," the agency wrote. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

    Drivers have also been urged to go slowly and watch for taillights if the rainfall affects visibility.

