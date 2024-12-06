VANCOUVER
    • B.C. minister wants new safety plan for Victoria schools, threatens board removal

    B.C. Education Minister Lisa Beare speaks at an event in Maple Ridge, B.C., Oct. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck B.C. Education Minister Lisa Beare speaks at an event in Maple Ridge, B.C., Oct. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    British Columbia Education Minister Lisa Beare has appointed a special adviser to help the Victoria school board "revise and improve" its safety plan after it barred police from schools except in emergencies.

    Beare says former Abbotsford, B.C., school superintendent Kevin Godden will help with the changes, and if a plan isn't reached by Jan. 6, she will consider using the School Act to replace the current school board.

    Police haven't been allowed at district schools except in special circumstances since last year, and the board says it based that decision on reports that some students and teachers — particularly those who are Indigenous or people of colour — don't feel safe with officers in schools.

    Victoria police Chief Del Manak has repeatedly criticized the board's decision, citing concerns that include increased gang activity in schools.

    Ongoing public objections by youth counsellors and area First Nations to the removal of police from schools prompted the Education Ministry to order the board to come up with a new safety plan in August.

    However, the ministry says in a statement that the plan submitted by the school board was not approved after an independent review involving discussions with First Nations, local police chiefs, the parent advisory council and the board's trustees.

    Theresa Campbell, CEO of the group Safer Schools Together, says in the statement that the district's plan did support some high-risk vulnerable youth and staff training, but didn't address the key aspects of a comprehensive safety plan.

    "Proactive safety plans must include strong relationships and collaboration with law enforcement, First Nations and other community partners. There is also a need for more specificity regarding safety strategies, protocols and processes," she says in the statement.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.

