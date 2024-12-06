VANCOUVER
Charges approved against carjacking suspect who was shot by Vancouver police

This photo shows the scene of a police-involved shooting on Dec. 1, 2024. This photo shows the scene of a police-involved shooting on Dec. 1, 2024.
Days after a carjacking suspect was shot by police in East Vancouver, several criminal charges have been approved against him.

Sebastien Boire is charged with robbery, uttering threats and theft of a motor vehicle, the Vancouver Police Department announced Friday.

Authorities previously said the alleged carjacking happened shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Prior and Milross streets.

A security guard reported that a stranger approached him, armed with a knife and broken bottle, and stole his car, a black BMW sedan.

In a statement, the VPD said officers found the vehicle and a driver near Slocan Street and East 23rd Avenue the same morning, and that a "police-involved shooting occurred" as they were taking the man into custody.

The suspect was taken to hospital under police guard and treated for an injury to his arm, authorities said.

B.C. police watchdog the Independent Investigations Office was notified of the incident, and is investigating the officers' actions.

The IIO is tasked with reviewing all police-related incidents that result in death or serious harm, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of officers.

