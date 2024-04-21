Pedestrian dead after collision in Abbotsford

A woman was found dead after a collision on Highway 11 in Abbotsford Saturday night, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of the highway at 11:31 p.m. where a female victim “appeared to have sustained serious and life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to the Abbotsford Police Department.

Investigators have not yet been able to identify the woman. A spokesperson for the department told CTV news that the driver and witnesses remained on scene and are co-operating with the investigation. Impairment is not believed to be a factor.

The highway was closed between Harris and Clayburn roads for the investigation but has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information or who was in the area between 10 p.m. and midnight to call 604-859-5225.