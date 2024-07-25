Delta police expand drone program as privacy experts urge caution

The Delta Police Department has expanded its drone program, but privacy experts are worried about how the footage will be used.

The department announced the “Drone as First Responder Program” Thursday, saying it will be used in certain emergency situations to improve response times to calls.

Acting Staff Sgt. Jim Ingram said the drone will be used to respond to motor vehicle incidents, assist with missing persons cases, and track fleeing suspects.

“Its primary use is going to be rapid active scene assessment,” he said. “When there’s a call for service, being able to get eyes on the scene right away helps us.”

While police departments continue to incorporate this technology, some privacy experts caution against the move.

“This is what other scholars have referred to as the militarization of policing,” said Christopher Schneider, a sociology professor at Brandon University who researches technology in policing.

“In situations like this, transparency becomes even more complicated because we are not entirely sure if and when we are being recorded by police surveillance technologies,” Schneider said.

Aislin Jackson, policy staff counsel with the BC Civil Liberties Association, told CTV News she believes there is a limited role for drones in policing – preferring them to be used in search and rescue operations rather than investigations.

“What I really hope we don’t see is these drones being used as a tool of convenience or as a routine part of police operations because they are potentially quite invasive,” Jackson said.

Ingram said there has to be a legitimate law enforcement reason for operating these machines.

“So, while it does livestream for scene assessment, we’re not actually recording anything unless there’s evidentiary value,” he said.

Ingram added the department has no plans to incorporate facial recognition into the drone program, and that it does not inform the public with every drone launch because there may be tactical considerations for flights.

The department launched its initial drone program in 2020. This year, Delta police partnered with Candrone and spent around $30,000, Ingram said. The drone features infrared technology, a zoom camera and the ability to live stream.

According to James Sandberg, DPD's public affairs manager, it takes only minutes to launch the drone from the roof of the department to an active scene.

“One minute and a half, and we’re on scene, whereas a patrol car might be a little farther away, and have to deal with traffic,” he said.

The department said if the new program is successful, it will add five more drones.