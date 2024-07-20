Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
More than 300 wildfires are burning in the province, and more than half of those are classified as out of control.
The fast-moving Shetland Creek fire burning near Spences Bridge is of the most concern, with evacuation orders and alerts popping up in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Spences Bridge, the Ashcroft First Nation and several Cook's Ferry Indian Band reserves.
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District emergency operations centre has confirmed a number of structures in Venables Valley, B.C., have been destroyed, but preliminary estimates put that number at less than nine as officials have not been able to enter the area to assess damage.
Twenty-one structure protection personnel, along with two specialists, a branch director and a variety of structure protection equipment were responding to the Shetland Creek fire as of Saturday morning, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
"Today, July 20, is forecasted to be hotter and drier than yesterday, which will result in aggressive burning conditions with increased fire behaviour," the service said in its morning update for the blaze.
"Winds will be south-southeasterly, approximately 15 to 25 km/h, which is reduced from previous days. With less overnight early morning winds, smoky conditions are expected for the morning, which should delay the fire's activity until the late morning and early afternoon. Unfortunately, visibility for flights will be poor in the morning. With the reduction in wind speeds, a reduction in rates of spread will be present in the morning. The afternoon period will still cater to extreme fire behaviour, particularly in the upper slope regions of the North Flank, as smoke clears."
There are 125 firefighters battling the blaze Saturday, along with 10 helicopters, 16 pieces of heavy equipment and two line protectors, according to the BCWS.
DriveBC has warned that the fire's location along Highway 1 could result in closures "on short notices."
Elsewhere in the province, wildfires have closed a stretch of Highway 6 near the village of Silverton.
The Aylwin Creek and Komonko Creek wildfires are burning on either side of the highway south of Silverton and north of Slocan.
The entire village of Silverton is on evacuation alert, and the Regional District of Central Kootenay has ordered the evacuation of 107 properties on the east side of Slocan Lake as a result of the fires.
Another 21 properties on the west shore of the lake are also subject to an evacuation order because of the Nemo Creek 1 and Nemo Creek 2 wildfires.
Heat warnings continue to cover a large section of south and eastern B.C., with Environment Canada reporting the Kelowna, Cranbrook, Vernon and Nakusp areas all broke high-temperature records on Friday with Kelowna reaching 38.6 degrees.
The BCWS says the extreme temperatures and dry conditions have contributed to an increase in fire growth, and recent dry lightning from isolated storms has set off many of the current blazes.
The wildfire service says smoke conditions are also expected to increase, while fires burning in Alberta are expected to bring smoke into the northeastern corner of B.C.
Environment Canada has issued special statements about the wildfire smoke affecting air quality in places such as the Slocan Lake, Peace River, East Kootenay, Fort Nelson and South Thompson areas, asking residents to limit outdoor activities.
With files from The Canadian Press
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
investigation Prominent Vancouver lawyer accused of moving criminal cash dies before hearing
Vancouver lawyer Michael Bolton likely defended thousands of people over 50 years of practice. But in the end, he would not get a chance to defend himself.
Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
Newfoundland RCMP charge 71-year-old man with impaired driving after head-on collision kills two
Mounties in Newfoundland say a 71-year-old man is facing charges today related to his alleged involvement in a collision that killed two women in January.
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
Israeli military says it has struck several Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks
The Israeli army said Saturday it has struck several Houthi targets in western Yemen following a fatal drone attack by the rebel group in Tel Aviv the previous day.
Steam cleaners, kids' helmets, multivitamins: Here are the recalls of the week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including steam cleaners, hedgehog pet food, kids' bike helmets and multivitamins.
BREAKING LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
Gun-control group fears Liberals have 'abandoned' efforts on assault-style firearms
A prominent gun-control group fears the Liberal government has abandoned its commitment to enact a comprehensive ban on assault-style firearms, citing "no tangible progress" on key steps to fulfil the pledge.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
-
Victoria's plan to better enforce daytime sheltering rule will fail, advocates say
Outreach workers say the City of Victoria shouldn’t bother developing a plan to better enforce its bylaw against daytime sheltering. They say enforcing the rule won’t work because there’s nowhere for people to go.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Kelowna
-
B.C. promises expanded gynecological cancer care, new programs in Surrey, Kelowna
The British Columbia government is bringing in new programs to address the growing demand for gynecological cancer surgical care in Kelowna and Surrey.
-
Interior residents get ready to flee as B.C. fire tally soars past 300
The out-of-control Shetland Creek fire in British Columbia's southern Interior has more than doubled in size due to what the wildfire service describes as "significant overnight growth" and more accurate mapping.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
Edmonton
-
Suspect in St. Albert teen stabbings arrested: RCMP
A man wanted in connection to the stabbing of two teen girls was arrested Saturday.
-
Alberta town takes action fighting crime, addressing homelessness, addictions issues
In Cold Lake, Alta., drivers leaning through windows at the McDonald’s drive-thru have been ambushed by people running by and snatching food right out of their hands.
-
Breathing new life into an old Whyte Ave staple: Army and Navy building being renovated
The Army and Navy department store on Whyte Avenue closed in 2020 and didn't reopen, to the disappointment of area residents. Now, new life is being breathed into the building.
Calgary
-
Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
-
Suspect in St. Albert teen stabbings arrested: RCMP
A man wanted in connection to the stabbing of two teen girls was arrested Saturday.
-
Dawgs demolish Moose Jaw Miller Express 16-3
Okotoks had hot bats on a hot Friday night at Seaman Stadium, defeating the Moose Jaw Miller Express 16-3.
Lethbridge
-
Outdoor workers doing best to stay cool despite heat wave
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
-
'No plan': Accused in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial denies plot to kill police
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
-
Lethbridge police concerned about 'bait-and-switch tactic' on social media
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
Winnipeg
-
'We're famous for our skies': The science behind a Manitoba sunset
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
-
Winnipeg police arrest man found asleep in stolen vehicle
A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after police found him sleeping at the wheel of a stolen vehicle Friday morning.
-
Assiniboine Park attractions closing early for comedy festival
With the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in town at Assiniboine Park, some of park’s other amenities have adjusted their hours of operation.
Regina
-
Riders get back in win column with victory over Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders remained dominant on defence as they held Winnipeg to only field goals for points on Friday night in their 19-9 victory.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat will continue into the weekend in Regina
With heat warnings blanketing most of Saskatchewan, it should come as no surprise that the trend will continue into the weekend.
-
Sask. man charged with manufacturing firearms
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested and charged with manufacturing firearms following an investigation on July 10.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's bus rapid transit gets a new name
A new transit system meant to change the way people move around Saskatoon is beginning to take shape.
-
Fundraiser launched to help family return Sask. drowning victim to India
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family of Yuren Patel, a 23-year-old man who drowned at Waskesiu Lake in Prince Albert National Park last week on Sunday.
-
Saskatchewan Party candidate for nomination withdraws, apologizes for putting child in blackface
A former prospective Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
A downtown apartment for $1,200 a month? Here is one group’s plan on how Toronto can rethink its vacant office space
A Canadian think-tank has a plan to keep young people from fleeing urban centres in search of more affordable accommodations.
-
GTA municipalities using goats to help manage invasive species
Some GTA municipalities, including Toronto and Mississauga, are turning to goats to help manage invasive species around wetlands.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman feels scared after seeing drone outside her bedroom window
It's not something you like to see when you're in your apartment, laying in bed in your underwear on a hot summer day: a drone hovering outside your window.
-
Trendy Griffintown pizzeria's permits suspended after Quebec liquor board ruling
Moretti Pizzeria in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood, that was no stranger to police stops, fights and organized crime member visits has has its permits suspended for 25 days following a ruling from the liquor control board (RACJ).
-
In Montreal, services for the vulnerable trigger backlash, but no easy solutions
Officials in Montreal are struggling to get the public on board with the city's approach to treating people with severe addiction and homelessness, as those social crises become fodder for political attacks.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teacher facing sexual assault charges involving minor, police looking for other victims
The Ottawa Police Service says a teacher is facing charges related to alleged sexual assaults involving a minor under the age of 18.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
Two adults seriously injured following highrise fire in Centretown
Ottawa Paramedic Service says two adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in a highrise building in Centretown Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Becca Told Me to Ride marks its fourth year
In honour of Rebecca Schofield, over 50 bikers headed out on the road Saturday for the fourth Becca Told Me to Ride.
-
Newfoundland premier says crew members on missing fishing boat found alive
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
-
Man charged following thefts of a vehicle and cigarettes in Barrington: N.S. RCMP
A Middle East Pubnico, N.S., man is facing charges in relation to thefts at gas stations in Barrington, N.S.
London
-
Hazmat response to north London, Ont. apartment complex
Circumstances around a deceased individual in an apartment raise concerns for first responders.
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
London, Ont. truck driver named 'TCA Highway Angel' for rescuing trapped trucker
The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) says London, Ont.’s Joseph Carroll rescued a trucker in Ohio after his vehicle crashed and he had been trapped beneath debris.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
-
Blind dog up for adoption at K-W Humane Society
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating arson after speed camera set on fire
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
-
NEW
NEW Defence for Sault murder suspect to argue he was not mentally competent
The defence lawyer for Steven Jones plans to argue that he was not mentally competent when a victim was stabbed to death and a second was seriously injured.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in northern Ont.
A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland RCMP charge 71-year-old man with impaired driving after head-on collision kills two
Mounties in Newfoundland say a 71-year-old man is facing charges today related to his alleged involvement in a collision that killed two women in January.
-
Newfoundland premier says crew members on missing fishing boat found alive
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
-
Woman found dead in suitcase in Newfoundland; spouse found dead, suspected in killing
Police in St. John's, N.L., say a woman's body was found in a suitcase in the city's downtown this week and her spouse — who was found dead a day prior — is suspected of killing her.