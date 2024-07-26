B.C. nurse's mishandling of medication and documentation leads to 2-month suspension

A B.C. nurse has had her registration suspended for two months over practice issues related to medication administration and documentation.

B.C.’s College of Nurses and Midwives posted its consent agreement with Chilliwack’s Leah Wilson online Thursday, which includes restrictions on her future practice for the duration of a term.

The notice explains that Wilson’s medical malpractice occurred between April and August 2023.

“An audit conducted by the employer indicated transactions for medications that could not be accounted for, medication records not being signed for, and required pain scales not being completed,” wrote BCCNM.

On top of the two-month registration suspension, Wilson has agreed to remain with the same employer for a term.

During that period, she will also require both direct and indirect supervision while handling narcotics, benzodiazepines, controlled substances and the “zed” class of drugs.

As part of the agreement, Wilson faces limits on working overtime, nightshifts or as the nurse-in-charge. She also won’t be allowed to have supervision over students, or be involved in the orientations of new staff.

CTV News has reached out to BCCNM to confirm the length of a term, and will update this article if a response is received.