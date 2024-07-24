Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief

VANCOUVER
    A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.

    Const. David Tucker is scheduled to appear in Kamloops provincial court on Aug. 26, the BC Prosecution Service said in a news release.

    The incident that led to the charges occurred in Kamloops on July 31, 2023, according to the BCPS. The charges against him were laid Wednesday.

    Prosecutors did not elaborate on the circumstances of the incident, and a search of the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. website does not show any police-related cases in Kamloops that led to death or serious harm to a member of the public on the date of the alleged offences.

    CTV News has reached out to Kamloops RCMP for more information about Tucker's duty status, and this story will be updated if a response is received.

    "The charge was approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer," the BCPS release reads.

    "As this matter is now before the court the BCPS will not be releasing additional information or commenting further at this time." 

