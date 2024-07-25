Search for missing woman Sherry Corrigal being organized in Nanaimo

Mounties in Nanaimo say they will be on hand to assist during an upcoming community-led search for a young woman who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 months.

Sherry Corrigal, 22, was last seen in downtown Nanaimo in mid-September last year, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

"For Sherry to be missing for upwards of 10 months is totally out of character for her. As a result, this is suspicious and very troubling. Investigators have been and are continuing to utilize all available resources to locate Sherry,” spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien wrote.

The search is happening Saturday in "rural south Nanaimo," according to police. Information on a Facebook page called "Finding Sherry Corrigal" says the search will start at 9 a.m. and the precise location is not being shared in advance by the organizers.

"While it is not a police-led search, officers involved with the investigation will be on site throughout the day to assist where necessary," Mounties said.

Corrigal is described as approximately 5' tall and weighing between 90 and 100 pounds. She has dark hair and several distinct tattoos on her arms, hands and back.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to report it to police instead of posting on social media. When the Nanaimo RCMP appealed for information in the case in January of 2024, they said something similar.

"Police are aware of social media posts going around asking people to contact persons other than the police with information," Nanaimo RCMP Const. Simon Gallimore said in a news release at the time.

"This has resulted in numerous unsubstantiated rumours circulating about what may have happened to Sherry. Police need to speak directly with anyone with first-hand information about Sherry's whereabouts. Rumours are just that, rumours. They are a very poor source of information for the investigative team."

Anyone who can assist investigators is urged to call 250-754-2345.

