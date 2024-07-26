Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for parts of B.C.

The hundreds of wildfires burning in B.C. are leading to an air advisory in parts of the province, with smoke expected to reach the Lower Mainland this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for communities along the Alberta border, the Kootenays, parts of the Interior, and parts of eastern Fraser Valley.

“Many regions of southern B.C. are being impacted or likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours,” the statement reads.

The weather agency says varying smoke levels across the southern half of the province are the result of localized rain and changing wind conditions.

The forecast on FireSmoke.ca shows nearly the entire province will experience smoke moving in on Friday and through the weekend.

The most recent data from the B.C. Wildfire Service shows 407 active wildfires, 13 of which were sparked on Thursday. Fifty-four per cent of the blazes are out of control, and 32 per cent are under control.

The BCWS says 1229 firefighters have been deployed, along with 190 aviation crews, 89 heavy equipment operators, 250 structural protection specialists and five incident management teams.