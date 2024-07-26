"Sweetie" the Shih Tzu surrendered to BC SPCA, ready for adoption next week

The BC SPCA is applauding a dog owner for making the difficult decision to surrender their ailing pet, ensuring it receives much-needed medical care.

“Sweetie,” the six-year-old Shih Tzu was recently brought in to the BC SPCA’s East Kootenay centre after her guardian became overwhelmed with their own health challenges, the agency wrote in a statement Friday.

“Unfortunately, sometimes when you’re managing your own ongoing medical needs, it can be really hard to keep providing the care your pet needs from you and supporting their health care issues too,” the release reads.

Sweetie is now awaiting surgery for “cherry eye”—an infection of the third eyelid that produces a red swollen mass. She’s also set to be assessed for dental work.

One of BC SCPA’s fosters is currently caring for the dog, but the agency says she’ll be ready for adoption in approximately one week. Sweetie will also need to be on a urinary tract diet for the rest of her life to prevent the bladder stones from coming back, adds the BC SPCA.

“Sweetie is such a lovely little dog. She really lives up to her name and is a total sweetheart. She is quiet, patient and has been affectionate with everyone she meets.”