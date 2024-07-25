Port authority, VPD share safety tips in wake of boat crash with floatplane

With cargo ships, tankers, cruise lines and aircraft operations, Burrard Inlet is one of the busiest harbours in the country.

Amongst all of those professional captains and pilots, there are a surprising number of amateur boaters, and not all of them have the experience to safely navigate the busy waters.

"We'll see small vessels that come close and they want to take pictures," said ship captain Nathan Boutilier, a member of BC Coast Pilots.

"I once saw a person on a jet ski that proceeded in front of me on a large cruise ship to take a selfie."

It only takes a second of inattention for disaster to strike.

In June, an amateur boater collided with a seaplane as it was about to take off, injuring people on the boat and causing the plane to sink.

"Seaplanes have limited visibility out on the water. Do not assume that they can see you," said Sean Baxter, acting director of marine operations with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

"And do not assume you have the right away. We're asking recreational boats to yield even if they do feel they have the right of way."

Coal Harbour is essentially an airport, but unlike YVR, there are no fences around the runways – meaning anyone can accidentally venture into the path of a floatplane.

Some of the small boats in the waters around Vancouver are rentals and the people operating them are not required to have a boating license.

"There's no perfect solution to it, but it really is incumbent on the rental companies to make sure they go through a very detailed safety checklist with those people and that they understand how to operate that boat before they take it out," said Boating BC executive director Bruce Hayne.

Boutiler, Baxter and Hayne were joined at a news conference on boating safety Thursday by members of the Vancouver Police Marine Unit.

In addition to steering clear of aircraft and large ships, amateur boaters are reminded they must always carry the required safety equipment, including enough life-jackets for all passengers.

The law states alcohol is only allowed on boats that are equipped with a working bathroom and a kitchen.

Even then, unless the boat has a liquor license, as many charter companies do, alcohol is only allowed to be consumed when the boat is anchored or docked.

On smaller boats without the required equipment, operators and passengers are forbidden from consuming alcohol at all.

Police also provided safety tips for people on non-motorized craft such as stand-up paddle boards and kayaks.

They must also make sure they have the required safety equipment and know the areas that are off-limits to them, which includes all of Burrard Inlet between the Lions Gate and Ironworkers Memorial bridges.

"Again, it's coming down to knowing what the rules of the waterway are and being educated before you get out here, because it's going to save your life," said Sgt. Darin McDougall of the marine unit.

The Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash between the seaplane and the pleasurecraft.

It's not clear yet if the agency's findings will include any recommendations such as better markers or signage in the part of Coal Harbour used by floatplanes which is known as Area Alpha, or restrictions on who can operate a boat in that busy part of Vancouver's waterways.