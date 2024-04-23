Pedestrian, baby injured after stroller struck and dragged by vehicle in Squamish, B.C.

Police say a baby and a pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a baby stroller and dragged it for two blocks before stopping in Squamish, B.C.

The driver was arrested and Mounties continue to investigate the crash that occurred in a crosswalk around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the district's downtown core.

Multiple witnesses called police to the area of Pemberton and Second avenues reporting that a vehicle struck the pair and fled the scene.

"The baby stroller, with the baby inside, was lodged into the front of the vehicle and appeared to have been dragged from the collision," the Sea to Sky RCMP said in a news release.

The pedestrian and the baby are receiving medical attention, according to police.

"The driver was arrested, and no other information will be provided at this time as the investigation is ongoing," the RCMP said.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has video from the area taken between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., to contact investigators at 604-892-6100.