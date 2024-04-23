VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Pedestrian, baby injured after stroller struck and dragged by vehicle in Squamish, B.C.

    Lights on a police cruiser are pictured in this file photo. Lights on a police cruiser are pictured in this file photo.
    Share

    Police say a baby and a pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a baby stroller and dragged it for two blocks before stopping in Squamish, B.C.

    The driver was arrested and Mounties continue to investigate the crash that occurred in a crosswalk around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the district's downtown core.

    Multiple witnesses called police to the area of Pemberton and Second avenues reporting that a vehicle struck the pair and fled the scene.

    "The baby stroller, with the baby inside, was lodged into the front of the vehicle and appeared to have been dragged from the collision," the Sea to Sky RCMP said in a news release.

    The pedestrian and the baby are receiving medical attention, according to police.

    "The driver was arrested, and no other information will be provided at this time as the investigation is ongoing," the RCMP said.

    Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has video from the area taken between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., to contact investigators at 604-892-6100.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News