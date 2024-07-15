Surrey gang squad seizes loaded gun, truck after traffic stop

Weapons – including a loaded gun – were seized after a traffic stop in Surrey last week, along with the driver's vehicle, suspected illicit drugs and electronic devices, according to authorities.

Surrey RCMP's Gang Enforcement Team pulled a driver over in the Port Kells area on July 8 after observing a "motor vehicle infraction," Mounties said in a news release Monday.

Officers found and confiscated the loaded gun, bear spray, a knife, an unspecified quantity of suspected MDMA, a digital recorder and cell phones from the 25-year-old driver. The 2018 Ford F150 was also seized as "offence-related property," police added.

"Taking illegal weapons off of our streets is one of the ways officers are keeping our community safe," Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha said in the statement, adding that the team responsible for the stop and seizure is "dedicated to proactive enforcement and disrupting potential criminal activity."

No charges have been approved in the case.