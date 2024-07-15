Wildfire disrupts traffic along Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope

Crews are responding to a small wildfire in B.C.'s Fraser Valley that has disrupted traffic along Highway 1 for several kilometres.

The flames were discovered Monday between Chilliwack and Hope, prompting the closure of the right lane of the Trans-Canada Highway between Exit 146 and Exit 161 – an approximately five-kilometre stretch of the busy route.

DriveBC has warned motorists to expect delays in the area. Traffic camera images captured Monday morning show vehicles backed up near the Herrling Island overpass, with smoke clouding the air.

The fire is classified as "out of control" on the B.C. Wildfire Service website, which estimates the size at one hectare.

An aerial picture shared by the BCWS shows the flames burning underneath power lines, though it's unclear whether the incident has caused outages for residents of the rural area, located north of Bridal Falls.

A B.C. highway camera image shows vehicles lined up between Chilliwack and Hope on July 15, 2024. (DriveBC)

The BC Hydro website lists a small outage affecting eight customers near that stretch of Highway 1.

The suspected cause of the wildfire is human activity, either accidental or intentional, according to the BCWS website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.