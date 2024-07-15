Man arrested after B.C. mammoth statue set ablaze

Mounties say a 41-year-old man is facing possible criminal charges, including arson, after a driftwood mammoth sculpture was set ablaze Monday in Colwood, B.C.

Firefighters and police were called around 7 a.m. to Royal Bay Beach where a man "who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis" allegedly set fire to the driftwood statue, according to the West Shore RCMP.

A witness at the scene told police the suspect left the area on foot and was in possession of a hatchet.

Images of the scene posted to social media showed a driftwood sign reading BEACHLANDS was also damaged.

The witness reportedly told police the sign, as well as a set of stairs leading to the beach, were damaged by the same man, using the hatchet.

The damage to the area is estimated to be in the range of $30,000 to $40,000, according to police.

Police located the suspect nearby and arrested him. The hatchet was also recovered, according to investigators.

The man was held in police custody pending a court appearance in the afternoon.

Police are recommending charges of arson causing damage to property and mischief over $5,000.