Police nab Metro Vancouver teens allegedly street racing at twice the speed limit

Police in Port Moody, B.C. say they caught a pair of teenaged drivers racing down a city street at more than twice the speed limit over the weekend.

The alleged street racing happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday, on Murray Street before it turns into Guildford Way, Const. Sam Zacharias told CTV News.

According to the Port Moody Police Department, officers heard the two vehicles’ engines rev up at a red light before they were seen racing eastward down the road, reaching 103 km/h in a 50-km/h-zone.

Both drivers, who are in their late teens and have class 7, or “N” licences, were given tickets for excessive speeding and had their vehicles impounded for seven days.

“As is the case with many high-risk driving incidents, the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles will review the drivers’ licenses to determine if higher penalties/prohibitions are appropriate,” Zacharias wrote.

“Incidents like these put the public at risk, including other motorists and road users. The Port Moody Police Department is committed to road safety and we encourage anyone who observes high-risk driving to call 911 right away.”