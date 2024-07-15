2 B.C. lead poisonings likely linked to herbal medicines prompts warning

Fraser Health issued a health warning Monday after two recent cases of lead poisoning in its jurisdiction.

The health authority, B.C.’s largest by population, said the poisonings are likely associated with Ayurvedic medicines and products that contain opium.

Ayurveda is a traditional medicine system that has been practiced in India for thousands of years.

“Ayurveda emphasizes good health and prevention and treatment of illness through lifestyle practices such as massage, meditation, yoga and dietary changes and the use of herbal remedies,” officials explained in the alert.

Ayurvedic herbal medicines—which include opium products known as doda and afeem that are made from poppy plants—sometimes contain high levels of heavy metals, which can be harmful, according to the health authority.

The herbal medicines may also cause side effects, trigger allergic reactions or interact with other medications, the warning says.

Fraser Health says lead poisonings are rare, but it can be “very difficult to tell” if doda and afeem or other Ayurvedic medicines are contaminated with the heavy metal just by looking.

“If the product has a label, look for a Natural Product Number (NPN) to find out whether the product is registered with Health Canada,” the warning reads. “If you are using a product without an NPN, or using doda or afeem, you can talk to your health care provider about other options.”

Fraser Health says to monitor for symptoms of lead poisoning if you or someone you know are using Ayurvedic products. They include mild symptoms such as fatigue, irritability, headaches, muscle pain, abdominal pain, constipation, vomiting or tremors. Severe symptoms include more serious pain, seizures, reduced consciousness, numbness and weak muscles.

The health authority urges anyone experiencing lead poisoning symptoms to seek medical attention and call the BC Drug and Poison Information Centre at 604-682-5050 or 1-800-567-8911.