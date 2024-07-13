Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
Local Mounties say 50-year-old Stan Cappis of Red Deer, Alta., was at the river that afternoon with a friend and “several youths.” Two of the young people stepped off a sandbar and were carried down the fast-moving portion of the river, so Cappis and his friend jumped in to rescue them.
“Stan’s friend and the youths were able to get to the shore, however Stan was swept away. He was last seen rounding the bend of the river,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a Saturday news release.
Police were called to the area near the Tournament Capital Ranch just after 3 p.m. Police dogs, a helicopter, firefighters and members of the public all searched for Cappis in the water and surrounding banks, but he has not yet been found.
The Kamloops RCMP says it is continuing the search Saturday with help from Kamloops Search and Rescue.
“We are asking anyone who lives in and around the area of the North Thompson, south of the Tournament Capital Ranch to keep their eyes open for Stan and to report any information to the Kamloops RCMP,” Shoihet said.
Stan Cappis is seen in this image handed out by the Kamloops RCMP. “Everyone is urged to use extreme caution when in and around the water and ensure children and adults are wearing properly fitted personal floatation devices,” the release reads.
Police describe Cappis as a white man with an “athletic build” and dark hair. He was last seen wearing shorts and sunglasses.
