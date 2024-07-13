VANCOUVER
    • 1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire

    A Kelowna Fire Department vehicle is seen in the 700 block of Bernard Avenue in Kelowna. (Castanet.net)
    One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.

    Firefighters were called to the scene in the 700 block of Bernard Avenue just after 5 p.m. Friday, the Kelowna Fire Department said in a statement Saturday morning.

    Four engines, a ladder truck, a rescue vehicle and a safety officer responded to the scene, along with RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and FortisBC, firefighters said.

    Crews arrived to find smoke and flame coming out of a second-storey window. Though they were able to knock it down "quickly," firefighters said the blaze caused some "challenges" and required a crew to remain on scene overnight to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

    In a separate news release Saturday, Kelowna RCMP confirmed that a 42-year-old woman had died in the fire.

    “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim and will be providing any necessary support services," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier, in the release.

    "Thank you to the Kelowna Fire Department, Salvation Army and City of Kelowna who assisted in accommodating the individuals displaced by the fire."

    According to the fire department, there were 17 residents referred to Emergency Support Services.

    Crews called in a BC Transit bus to shelter the displaced residents before they were transferred to an ESS reception centre, firefighters said.

    The fire department also thanked the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team, which assisted with removing and caring for several cats that lived in the building.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation, crews said. 

