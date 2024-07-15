Nearly 10 years after it was first pitched, Vancouverites can climb the stairway to nowhere

Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.

The piece, called Home + Away – but often dubbed the stairway to nowhere – is a massive 17-metre-tall installation inspired by the history of the site and designed to be "ascended, sat on and experienced," according to a statement released by the City of Vancouver on Monday. Sixteen of the rows of bleacher-style seating, which look like steps in a staircase from a distance, were designed to provide enough seating for 49 people.

"It offers exciting experiences of height and views," the city's news release added.

The project was first approved, albeit in a very different form, in 2015. The estimated price at the time was $450,000.

In a news release Monday, the City of Vancouver explained the connection between the design and the location, saying it was inspired by the stands of the Empire Stadium and meant to complement the still-standing wooden roller coaster at Playland.

The piece was deigned by Seattle-based artists Annie Han and Daniel Mihalyo.

Mayor Ken Sim, in a statement, said he expected the piece to "become an iconic local landmark.”