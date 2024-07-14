VANCOUVER
    • Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP

    The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Highway 97 is pictured on Sunday, July 14. (Courtesy: Sue/Castanet)
    A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

    Police say the two vehicles collided around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road.

    The biker was taken to hospital with injuries police describe as serious.

    “The driver of the SUV is currently under investigation for a criminal offence,” the detachment wrote in a news release. “No other details will be released at this time.”

    A section of the highway was shut down for police to investigate, but as of 5:20 p.m. it was open to alternating traffic in both directions, according to Castanet.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

