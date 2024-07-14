Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP

A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

Police say the two vehicles collided around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road.

The biker was taken to hospital with injuries police describe as serious.

“The driver of the SUV is currently under investigation for a criminal offence,” the detachment wrote in a news release. “No other details will be released at this time.”

A section of the highway was shut down for police to investigate, but as of 5:20 p.m. it was open to alternating traffic in both directions, according to Castanet.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.