Passengers and crew rescued from cruise ship after engine room fire

Passengers and crew members are rescued from the Wilderness Discoverer Monday. (Image credit: Maureen Murphy) Passengers and crew members are rescued from the Wilderness Discoverer Monday. (Image credit: Maureen Murphy)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener