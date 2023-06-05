Passengers and crew rescued from cruise ship after engine room fire

All passengers were rescued from a cruise ship in Glacier Bay, Alaska Monday morning after a fire broke out in the ship’s engine room.

Fifty-one passengers and 16 crew members were evacuated from the Wilderness Discoverer, a small expedition ship owned by California-based Adventure Smith Explorations.

Sapphire Princess, a cruise ship that departed from Vancouver Wednesday, was alerted by the U.S. Coast Guard around 9 a.m. that the Discoverer was nearby and needed help.

The Princess, also owned by a California-based cruise line, sent a water shuttle to transfer the passengers and crew to their ship.

There were no injuries, according to a statement from Princess Cruises.

“Princess Cruises continues to work with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities to support these passengers in their forward travel,” the company wrote.

Eleven crew members remain on board the Discoverer, which will be towed by a tug boat to Ketchikan, Alaska, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast guard cutter ships and a helicopter were sent to the area to assist the Discoverer.

"Our primary concern is ensuring the safety of the passengers and the crew," said Lieutenant, Junior Grade Maximilian Carfagno, the command duty officer at the Coast Guard’s Sector Juneau command center, in a statement. “The quick launch of our assets and the teamwork among the Sapphire Princess helped in the timeliness of this rescue.”