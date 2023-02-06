Parts of B.C.'s South Coast under rainfall warning

The week is off to a wet start on B.C.’s South Coast, with a rainfall warning in effect for Howe Sound and Squamish.

Environment Canada issued the warning around 5:30 a.m. Monday ahead of an estimated 50 to 70 mm downpour.

“Rain will begin this morning over Howe Sound and intensify later in the day. Heavy rain will taper off to a few showers late Tuesday,” the federal agency wrote.

Since the “robust frontal system” may cause localized flooding in low-lying areas, Environment Canada is advising people to stay away from washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.