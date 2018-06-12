

Drivers travelling through East Vancouver might want to steer clear of Broadway this weekend when a section of the busy street shuts down for transit upgrades.

TransLink has been doing a major upgrade at Commercial-Broadway Station, building a second pedestrian walkway over Broadway.

The work is almost complete, but the transit authority says it needs to close down East Broadway in order to move on to the next steps of the project.

Broadway will shut down between Commercial and Victoria drives at 9 p.m. on Friday and won't reopen until 6 a.m. on Sunday. The same section of East 10th Avenue will also be closed during that time.

If everything goes according to plan, TransLink will remove the temporary work platform surrounding the new walkway on Sunday.

According to the City of Vancouver, the stretch of road will close again on Sunday and Monday nights from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following day.

Crews will also be working on the curb lane on the northeast corner of Commercial and Broadway near the 99 bus stop from Monday to Friday, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The bus stop is expected to re-open on June 25.

The road closures come amid restrictions on East 1st Avenue that have already increased traffic on Broadway, 12th Avenue as well as Hastings and Powell streets ever since FortisBC started work on replacing a gas line last month.

This weekend, anyone travelling through that part of the city will have even fewer options to choose from.

TransLink bus service along Broadway will also be affected by the closure. Transit users should check the transit authority's website for route changes.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure