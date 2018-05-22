

CTV Vancouver





A massive construction project that's expected to cause headaches for drivers all summer long in East Vancouver is officially underway.

FortisBC has begun work replacing an aging gas line that's been operating between Vancouver and Coquitlam since the 1950s, and that's going to mean partial and full closures of 1st Avenue until the end of August.

On Tuesday, the first partial closures started between Nanaimo Street and Boundary Road. But the traffic trouble is going to get much worse starting on July 3, when 1st Avenue will fully shut down from Nanaimo to Clark Drive.

"We do appreciate the inconvenience that this will be causing the community and drivers in the area and we want to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this important work," FortisBC spokesperson Grace Pickell said.

There will also be a full closure on Woodland Drive from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue from June 26 to Aug. 14.

FortisBC warns there will be some impact on drivers in Burnaby as well, though no full road closures are planned.

Lane closures started Tuesday on Gilmore Avenue between Gravely Street and 1st Avenue, and on Douglas Road south of Carleton Avenue. Both are expected to reopen fully on June 20.

For the latest updates on lane closures, and to give FortisBC feedback, visit the utility provider's Talking Energy website.