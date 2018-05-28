

Drivers in East Vancouver are being warned to pack their patience if heading onto 1st Avenue as construction crews continue their work replacing an aging FortisBC gas line.

The busy traffic artery is down to a single lane in both directions from Nanaimo to Rupert streets and from the Highway 1 overpass to Boundary Road.

Partial closures started on both stretches Saturday, but are now in full effect until mid-June.

The work has left some businesses nervous about how it will affect their bottom line, including Artem Voropaev, owner of Pacific Laptop Inc., a repair shop on Nanaimo and 1st.

"I know I'm going to lose some customers, unfortunately," he said. "I don't know if there's going to be enough money to pay rent and all my bills."

Construction is also irking some residents in the area, who complain the closures have already created major headaches navigating their neighbourhood.

"We understand that construction needs to be done, but living here in the area between Hastings and 1st Avenue, it’s a bit of nightmare to get in because they’ve cut us off," said John Williams.

Unfortunately, it's only expected to get worse during the summer.

There will be a full closure from Clark Drive to Nanaimo Street starting on July 3, and from Rupert Street to the Highway 1 overpass beginning in mid-July. Both closures are expected to last until the end of August.

Crews will also be shutting down a one-block stretch of Woodland Drive, between 1st and 2nd avenue, from June 26 to mid-August.

The FortisBC line, which has been in use since the 1950s, runs all the way to Coquitlam, and there are already some additional lane closures in effect on Gilmore Avenue and Douglas Road in Burnaby.

Grace Pickell, a spokesperson for the utility provider, said FortisBC understands drivers' frustration and thanks them for their patience.

"The reaction has been pretty understandable," Pickell told CTV News over the weekend. "People are frustrated to hear that there’s going to be an inconvenience. But overall, people understand that this is work that has to be done.”

For the latest updates on lane closures, visit FortisBC's Talking Energy website.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim