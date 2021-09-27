Paranormal investigators check out old hotel in B.C.'s Okanagan

Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
Paranormal investigators were at a hotel in B.C.'s Okanagan over the weekend, checking for evidence of activity.
The group from True North Paranormal arrived at the Three Valley Gap Lake Chateau and Heritage Ghost Town in Revelstoke Friday.
Hosts of the show, from Thunder Boyz Productions, Inc., planned to make stops in the ghost town including at the historic Hotel Bellevue and the Train Roundhouse.
According to those behind the production, which airs on Amazon Prime and Paraflix, both buildings "have a huge history of paranormal activity."
The hosts said they felt something almost as soon as they entered the hotel, which was built in 1898 in Sicamous, but has since been moved to the Three Valley Gap Ghost Town and restored.
"As soon as I entered, I had a sense of going upstairs and what I believe I'm feeling is the feelings of a lady that spent a lot of time here. She didn't like to come upstairs," host Karina Kozuska told CTV News.
But those behind the show say it'll be up to those who watch the episode to decide what they think.
"We want the viewers to make up their own mind as to what we found – whether they believe it's haunted or not," host Jon Kozuska said.
"We'll tell you we found stuff we can't explain, but it's up to you to decide."
The husband-wife team is based in Kamloops, and say Canada is a "hot-bed" of paranormal activity. Through the show, the Kozuskas investigate reports at abandoned gold rush towns, old theatres and more.
Previous episodes include the Powerhouse and Vernon Towne theatres in Vernon, B.C., and the Kamloops Indian Residential School. They've also filmed in the Falkland Museum and Heritage Park, Sagebrush Theatre, city hall in Sandon, Caetani Centre and other spots in B.C.
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
R&B star R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial after decades of allegations about sexual misconduct with minors.
Newly-elected MPs caught a first glimpse of what their new roles in Ottawa will entail, participating in the initial phase of the House of Commons orientation program on Monday.
Two Canadians detained in late 2018 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday.
A new poll suggests tensions over COVID-19 vaccines in Canada are high as frictions grow between those who are vaccinated against the virus and those who are not.
U.S. President Joe Biden pressed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to release Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during their Sept. 9 telephone call, White House officials said.
Health Canada has issued a recall and suspended the licence for PURE75 gel hand sanitizer after learning the product contains 'elevated levels' of methanol that can cause serious health issues such as skin and eye irritation, breathing problems, headaches and even death.
DNA researchers have created 3D reconstructions of the faces of three Ancient Egyptian men after processing genetic samples from mummies.
The owner of a recently opened Victoria eatery has died after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
One month after serving as a setting for the Netflix thriller Lou, the west coast community of Ucluelet, B.C., is in front of the lens again, this time standing in for Japan for the miniseries Shogun.
A police officer is in hospital and a man is in custody after the officer was struck by a car in downtown Victoria on Monday.
The City of Calgary has ticketed two businesses for failing to comply with new vaccine passport regulations.
The first eight months of 2021 have seen $4.2 billion worth of construction in Calgary, nearly double the $2.2 billion seen over the same period a year earlier.
The Alberta Medical Association says the province's high COVID-19 numbers are behind a desperate shortage of specialized staff to care for critical care patients.
Outgoing Mayor Don Iveson declared his support for three city council candidates on Monday.
Theft of catalytic converters in Edmonton has already surpassed 2020 numbers.
It was a phone call that came out of the blue. An Ontario man was told he had won $3.5 million in a lottery he never entered.
A lead detective on the 2003 Holly Jones kidnapping and murder says there were four things that made police immediately suspect he was killer when they knocked on his door for a DNA sample.
September 30 will not be a statutory holiday in Ontario, but there are business closures to be aware of. Here's what will be open and closed.
Projet Montreal is proposing the creation of a responsible landlord certificate "to protect the affordability and quality of Montreal's rental housing network."
Montreal mayoral hopeful Denis Coderre released his platform Monday ahead of the fall election, with wide-ranging promises on issues from housing and the environment, to public safety.
Montreal police (SPVM) say a cyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run involving a truck in the Plateau Monday afternoon.
Health officials in Manitoba announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province says the fourth wave of the pandemic is now underway.
Selkirk RCMP have arrested three people following a carjacking on Saturday, where the suspects allegedly impersonated police.
The Thunderbird House is looking to help the people of South Point Douglas heal as the gathering place has become a target for damage, vandalism, and theft.
The lead investigator in the Sheree Fertuck case took the stand in the trial for the man accused of her murder.
Saskatchewan reported 398 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths related to the virus.
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Saskatoon man.
RCMP have charged a youth with first degree murder in the death of a woman in Choiceland, Sask.
A 14-year-old boy died in a vehicle rollover near Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan RCMP say.
Dalhousie University students who attended a massive party that violated COVID-19 protocols should use more common sense -- and stay away from classes for one week and get tested, authorities say.
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a single-day record 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 650.
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 46 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 205.
The Mayor of London is 'calling out' people who choose to attend an establishment without a mask or proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
Hundreds of health care workers at London, Ont. hospitals remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
Three people have been charged following a major bust at two residences in West Nipissing in which police seized illegal drugs with a street value of more than $8 million.
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Tickets and fines were handed out at a large gathering in Guelph over Homecoming weekend.
Two roads in Waterloo have been partially shut down due to a crash, as Waterloo North Hydro is reporting a power outage in the area as well.