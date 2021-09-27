Paranormal investigators check out old hotel in B.C.'s Okanagan

VANCOUVER -

Paranormal investigators were at a hotel in B.C.'s Okanagan over the weekend, checking for evidence of activity.

The group from True North Paranormal arrived at the Three Valley Gap Lake Chateau and Heritage Ghost Town in Revelstoke Friday.

Hosts of the show, from Thunder Boyz Productions, Inc., planned to make stops in the ghost town including at the historic Hotel Bellevue and the Train Roundhouse.

According to those behind the production, which airs on Amazon Prime and Paraflix, both buildings "have a huge history of paranormal activity."

The hosts said they felt something almost as soon as they entered the hotel, which was built in 1898 in Sicamous, but has since been moved to the Three Valley Gap Ghost Town and restored.

"As soon as I entered, I had a sense of going upstairs and what I believe I'm feeling is the feelings of a lady that spent a lot of time here. She didn't like to come upstairs," host Karina Kozuska told CTV News.

But those behind the show say it'll be up to those who watch the episode to decide what they think.

"We want the viewers to make up their own mind as to what we found – whether they believe it's haunted or not," host Jon Kozuska said.

"We'll tell you we found stuff we can't explain, but it's up to you to decide."

The husband-wife team is based in Kamloops, and say Canada is a "hot-bed" of paranormal activity. Through the show, the Kozuskas investigate reports at abandoned gold rush towns, old theatres and more.

Previous episodes include the Powerhouse and Vernon Towne theatres in Vernon, B.C., and the Kamloops Indian Residential School. They've also filmed in the Falkland Museum and Heritage Park, Sagebrush Theatre, city hall in Sandon, Caetani Centre and other spots in B.C.