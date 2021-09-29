Overnight parking permits to be required everywhere in Vancouver if council approves climate-based plan
Drivers may soon be paying more in Vancouver, if recommendations outlined in a report being brought to council next week are accepted.
A staff report posted Wednesday outlines options to charge drivers more to park in the city under the name "Climate Emergency Parking Program."
The report was assigned late last year. City staff members were asked to look into suggestions including increased fees for parking and driving high-emission new vehicles as a way of funding Vancouver's climate emergency response while encouraging drivers to make greener decisions, like taking transit.
The city also, at that time, suggested the exploration of a toll system on busy routes through Vancouver, though depending on the model, it may not have the authority to implement this on its own.
The 73-page report being presented to council at Tuesday's meeting only addresses the former – it does not get into mobility pricing.
The city's goal is to reduce carbon emissions by 50 per cent over 2007 levels.
PAYING MORE TO PARK
Nothing has been decided yet, but the report from the city's general manager of engineering services recommends council approve a new overnight permit program.
One of the biggest potential changes is implementing a citywide overnight parking program, meaning permits would be required on all city streets. Just how feasible this will be, however, will be the subject of a future report.
The proposal suggests putting this plan in place by the end of February, if approved, in a staggered manner across the city. Further details of this part of the pitch are on page 64 of the report. https://council.vancouver.ca/20211005/documents/spec5.pdf
Right now, only about 10 per cent of city streets are regulated. The new permit would cost $43.29 a year, before taxes.
This would be to park overnight on streets in Vancouver that are currently unregulated.
The report recommends allowing for reductions in price for low-income households. Those deemed to be in this category would pay $5.
Visitors to the city would pay $3, before tax, per night.
Those who don't pay up could be fined $100 per night.
The city's GM of engineering also suggests the city add a charge of $1,000 to parking permits for higher-emission vehicles starting with those purchased in 2023. There would be some exemptions to this charge, including for vehicles specialized for wheelchairs.
Examples of these vehicles include, according to the city, "most gas-powered luxury sports cars," as well as large SUVs and full-sized pickup trucks.
A $500 fee would be added to vehicles deemed "moderately polluting," including "sporty" sedans and more efficient small SUVs.
WHERE WILL THE MONEY GO?
It's not immediately clear what the money brought in from the parking program would be spent on. The report recommends council as staff to conduct a public consultation.
Any extra cash will go to some element of the Climate Emergency Action Plan, but further details would be determined following that consultation.
The report acknowledges that support so far for the permit change and the pollution charge has been low, though 90 per cent of respondents said they were concerned about climate change.
